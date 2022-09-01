ökocat Logo

ökocat Logo

 By okocat, Healthy Pet

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


FERNDALE, Wash., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ökocat has announced it is now accepting nominations for the brand's annual ökocause4paws Litter Donation Program throughout the month of September in conjunction with Happy Cat Month. The program awards deserving animal shelters and rescues around the U.S. and Canada with a donation of ökocat's natural, plant-based litter.

Tags