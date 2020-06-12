FERNDALE, Wash., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ökocat®, the next generation plant-based litter, announced the launch of its third annual ökocause4paws Litter Donation Program. The goals of this initiative are to promote cat adoption and to save the world one litter box at a time with 100% biodegradable, all-natural litter made from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued wood and paper fiber, that's cleaner and healthier for your cat, family and home and better for our planet.
From now through August 14, ökocat is calling all pet parents across the U.S. to vote for their favorite eco-friendly city on ökocat's website. Animal shelters will be selected in the four winning cities to receive a donation of 2,000 pounds of ökocat litter. As an added bonus, ökocat will provide a coupon for a free box of litter for each family who adopts from one of these participating shelters in the following 12 months.
"We're excited to announce we are doubling our donation this year to provide an even greater community and environmental impact," said Leslie Ellis, Communications Manager at ökocat. "We have proudly donated more than 10,000 pounds of sustainable litter and supported more than 4,000 cat adoptions since we began the program three years ago."
The 2020 program offers more ways for cat parents to win with fun photo contests and more. All voters will receive a $3 discount coupon and will be entered to win one of the following:
- Three lucky winners will receive gift cards to their favorite pet store for either $500, $250 or $100
- 1 winner will receive coupons for a free 2-month supply of ökocat litter
- 1 winner will have the opportunity to have their cat's portrait created by artist, Dino Nemec
The 2019 ökocause4paws Litter Donation Program recipients included:
About ökocat®
ökocat, a Healthy Pet® brand, is the next generation plant-based litter. Made in the U.S. from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural wood and paper fiber without synthetic chemicals, artificial fragrance, toxic dyes or GMOs. ökocat® is the U.S. version of the world's number one natural litter, CAT'S BEST, sold primarily in Europe. Due to the brilliance of European engineering, ökocat provides outstanding odor control, easy-clean clumping, and is 99% dust free to provide a cleaner, healthier litter choice for the home. For more information, please visit healthy-pet.com/okocat or connect on Facebook or Instagram.
About Healthy Pet®
Healthy Pet®, a leader in the pet category, offers Best in Home™ pet bedding and litter made from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural plant fiber. As a premier member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), Healthy Pet utilizes materials such as cellulose fiber and natural wood from sustainable sources, free from harmful chemicals and other pollutants and have been doing it for over 30 years. Healthy Pet brands include the number one brand of small animal bedding, carefresh®, as well as CritterCare®, natural cat litters ökocat® and Simply Pine™ and Puppy Go Potty™ natural dog litter. For more information, please visit healthy-pet.com.
