BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kognito, an experiential learning company, announced today that in an effort to expand the reach of its products, it will now offer three core social emotional learning (SEL) trainings in Spanish. These trainings guide parents and caregivers in creating a healthy, nurturing environment for their children by promoting an open dialogue around emotional and mental wellness, upstream violence prevention, and substance use.  

Kognito's practice-based learning helps to cultivate a school-wide web of support for students, including giving parents and caregivers strategies and tips around ensuring the mental health and healthy decision-making of their children. Each interactive product is designed to be flexible, ranging from 5-10 minutes in length, where parents and caregivers can navigate the content based on their specific needs and concerns with the ability to return to the product at any time for answers to their questions. 

