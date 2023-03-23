Support Local Journalism


  • Google announced 12 members of its 2023 Circular Economy Startup Cohort, one of which being the only Korean startup Nuvilab.
  • Over the course of 10 weeks, Nuvilab will receive various mentorship and partnership with multi-national institutions and corporations related to sustainability and circular economy.
  • Nuvilab is looking to utilize this opportunity, along with the recent Series A investment of approximately 8M USD, as its stepping stone for imminent global expansion.

SEATTLE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean food-scanning startup "Nuvilab" was selected to be the only Korean startup among hundreds of candidates to join "Google for Startups Accelerator: Circular Economy".  With this opportunity and recognition, Nuvilab will now be joining 12 startups/NGOs to support Google's effort to achieve global sustainability and circular economy.


