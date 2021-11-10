Krusteaz Announces National Program to Support Boys & Girls Clubs of America By Krusteaz, Boys & Girls Clubs of America Nov 10, 2021 Nov 10, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Krusteaz By Krusteaz, Boys & Girls Clubs of America Boys & Girls Clubs of America By Krusteaz, Boys & Girls Clubs of America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUKWILA, Wash., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krusteaz, maker of premium baking, pancake and waffle mixes, today announces a national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to combat food insecurity, helping to improve the wellbeing of kids and teens throughout the country.The "Feeding Great Futures" partnership will include an initial donation of $150,000 to provide direct support for food security-related programming in Clubs across the nation. Krusteaz has also committed an additional $25,000 to support Boys & Girls Clubs in the markets where it has company locations: Tukwila, Washington, Kent, Washington, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Manhattan, Kansas. During the pandemic, the issue of food insecurity, an already prevalent topic in the U.S., was heightened by the uptick in school closures and job losses. Research has shown that children with adequate access to food are more likely to overcome potential cognitive, emotional, and physical challenges. As a leading manufacturer in the breakfast and baking mix category, Krusteaz believes that every young person deserves access to healthy, nutritious meals every day."Amazing things happen when kids and teens have access to nutritious food. When the basic needs of kids and teens are met, the vast potential that lives within every young person is unlocked, enabling them to learn, grow and ultimately reach their full potential," said Andy Heily, President and CEO of Continental Mills, makers of Krusteaz. "We're truly humbled to be able to support such an incredible organization to ensure more kids across America are given that opportunity."Krusteaz is the flagship brand of Continental Mills which is family owned and operated since 1932. The Krusteaz team has supported food insecurity in a variety of ways over the years and were looking for ways to make a bigger impact to help kids and empower the future generation. The new partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America will afford employee engagement and volunteer opportunities, while changing the lives of young people."We are very excited for the Krusteaz Feeding Great Futures partnership and are fortunate to have support to ensure the basic needs of kids and teens are met," said Jim Clark, President and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "As we are determined to provide kids and teens access to nutritious food, we are grateful to partners like Krusteaz who share a like-minded goal of unlocking the full potential of youth."For more information about the partnership between Krusteaz and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, visit bgca.org.About Boys & Girls Clubs of America For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.About Krusteaz®The Krusteaz story began in 1932 when Rose Charters created a just-add-water pie crust that was an industry first. Today, Krusteaz remains a family-owned business that stands for innovative products, premium ingredients and easy-to-make mixes to fit every occasion. The product line includes mixes for pancakes, waffles, muffins, quick breads, cookies, dessert bars, cornbread, crumb cakes and a line of Gluten Free products. Every box invites consumers to have fun in the kitchen, get a little messy, fuel their creativity and enjoy the possibilities Krusteaz mixes bring to the table.About Continental Mills, Inc.Continental Mills, Inc. is a privately held manufacturer and marketer of baking and beverage mixes, snacks and other high-quality food products. Located in Tukwila, WA, the family-owned company has well known branded products sold under its Krusteaz®, WildRoots®, Kretschmer® Wheat Germ and Alpine® Cider lines as well as several licensed product extensions. Continental Mills' products are sold through retail, foodservice, and club store channels throughout the United States. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/krusteaz-announces-national-program-to-support-boys--girls-clubs-of-america-301421377.htmlSOURCE Krusteaz 