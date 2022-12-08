Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past several months, the Korean Startup Center (KSC) Seattle and IntuitiveX (IX), in partnership with University of Washington's CoMotion tech transfer office, Life Science Washington, and Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) have provided several innovative South Korean companies with strategic guidance, necessary resources, and a cohort of mentors to help support their commercialization efforts within the U.S.

KSC Seattle Launches K-Startup Networking Day with IntuitiveX to Promote Networking and Investment for Korean Startups


