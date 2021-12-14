KUIU Selects Amperity CDP to Bring Real-Time Data Insight to New Customer Acquisition Strategies By Amperity, KUIU Dec 14, 2021 Dec 14, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Amperity) By Amperity, KUIU Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for enterprise consumer brands, today announced that KUIU, the ultralight direct-to-consumer performance hunting gear and apparel company, is using Amperity's enterprise-grade Customer Data Platform (CDP), including Amperity's AmpID and Amp360, to better inform reasonable, but aggressive customer acquisition strategies based on real-time customer data insights. KUIU was looking to expand access to first-party data in order to better know and engage individual customers. Before Amperity, the D2C brand found it difficult to identify and understand unique customers. Using Amperity's comprehensive end-to-end CDP platform, KUIU has more than doubled the number of customer records it maintains and analyzes. KUIU integrates Amperity customer data with other data sources like Google Analytics and transactional data from ERP solutions, to create dashboards for monitoring all sales and performance data and develop more personalized, targeted customer experiences."KUIU serves its customers by innovating new products that bring them closer to their passion for the outdoors," said Christy Ansari, chief planning officer at KUIU. "Amperity's platform enables us to better understand our customers, helping us to build stronger relationships and identify new customers for our performance hunting equipment. Before Amperity, we struggled to understand our customer acquisition rates and process customer data in real time. Amperity CDP has allowed us to identify the tools that increase acquisition, bolster retention, and understand the behaviors of returning and first-time customers."Market changes require flexible solutionsGrowing brands like KUIU are adapting to historic and rapid changes in consumer habits and preferences. Whether it's transitioning experiences from offline to online, adjusting and measuring cross-channel marketing spend, or managing supply chain disruptions, companies need an accurate and comprehensive view of their customers — one that is accessible across the entire enterprise."Customer data is a fundamental enterprise asset for brands like KUIU, but the tools for managing it aren't all built to operate at an enterprise level," said Kabir Shahani, CEO at Amperity. "The disruptions of the past year have forced brands to pivot customer strategies in ways that stretch beyond the limits of what a narrowly-focused point solution can do. Amperity gives KUIU the foundation that sets them up for the long term, equipping every stakeholder in the company with customer data and analytics that will grow and evolve as they adapt to a changing market." ABOUT KUIU Based in Dixon, California, KUIU was founded in 2011 to provide customers with the world's most advanced hunting layering system and equipment on the market. KUIU performance hunting gear is light, packable, and dependable. KUIU provides superior customer service, lower pricing, and the highest product quality. For additional information, visit www.KUIU.com or call 1-800-648-9717, Mon-Fri, 7:00 am-3:30 pm PT.ABOUT AMPERITYAmperity is the leading Enterprise CDP trusted by the world's most loved brands to accelerate their shift to first-party customer relationships. Amperity has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class, real-time customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Alaska Airlines, Michaels, Tapestry, Lucky Brand, DICK's Sporting Goods, Crocs, Servco Automotive Retail, First Hawaiian Bank, and many more. To learn more, visit Amperity.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kuiu-selects-amperity-cdp-to-bring-real-time-data-insight-to-new-customer-acquisition-strategies-301444197.htmlSOURCE Amperity 