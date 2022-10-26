The conference Nov. 2-4 at The George Washington University is a major gathering of privacy and security industry leaders, academics, NGO representatives, technologists, and policy makers.
BRISTOW, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kuma, which for nearly a decade has taken a holistic approach to data privacy and security, will send a senior executive and two analysts to attend the 2022 Privacy + Security Forum Fall Academy in Washington, D.C. The conference takes place Nov. 2-4 at The George Washington University.
Presented by the Privacy + Security Academy, the 2022 Privacy + Security Forum Fall Academy offers three days of learning, networking, and thought leadership from industry executives, academics, and other experts. Workshops include topics from Cybersecurity Law and Health Privacy & Security Law to The Law of the Metaverse.
Attending on behalf of Kuma are Jenn Behrens, Partner and Executive Vice President of Privacy & Security; Neeharika Thuravil, Junior Privacy Analyst; and Telma O'Neal, Junior Privacy Analyst.
"At Kuma, we are unique in the way we look at privacy and security practices from a holistic perspective, viewing these seemingly disparate elements as two inextricable halves of the same whole," Behrens said. "I'm proud to say that our creativity and expertise in both of these arenas makes us able to get ahead of potential problems with unique and proactive solutions that many others would miss. We are so much more than consultants — we are true privacy and security partners to the organizations that we serve. Being a part of powerful events like the 2022 Privacy + Security Forum Fall Academy engages us on the cutting edge of privacy and security, and enables us to better support and empower our clients across industries, whatever their unique needs may be."
