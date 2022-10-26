Support Local Journalism


The conference Nov. 2-4 at The George Washington University is a major gathering of privacy and security industry leaders, academics, NGO representatives, technologists, and policy makers.

BRISTOW, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kuma, which for nearly a decade has taken a holistic approach to data privacy and security, will send a senior executive and two analysts to attend the 2022 Privacy + Security Forum Fall Academy in Washington, D.C. The conference takes place Nov. 2-4 at The George Washington University.


