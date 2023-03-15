Support Local Journalism


Led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs with successful track records in biotech, pharmaceuticals, neuroscience, and device technology, Kurve Therapeutics is paving the way for revolutionary clinical success in treating complex CNS disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. The company recently announced new IP to target where medical formulations go in the brain.

LYNNWOOD, Wash., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kurve Therapeutics (Kurve Tx) announced it has filed for new intellectual property on its nose-to-brain technology platform. Kurve's technology uses the neuronal pathway rather than the circulatory system, which means the drug is delivered to the extracellular space in the brain. This means there is the opportunity to move the drug once it reaches the brain. The new IP will incorporate this ability allowing for treatments throughout the brain rather than just the frontal lobe. In contrast, the circulatory system traps the drug in the blood vessels blocking the opportunity to move the drug to a desired target.


