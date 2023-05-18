KX Logo

New service running on AWS enhances user experience and reduces operational costs by eliminating manual configuration and maintenance

NEW YORK & LONDON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KX, creator of kdb+, the industry's trusted time series and analytics database, today announces a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make kdb Insights available as a fully managed service on Amazon FinSpace. Managed kdb Insights enables investment banks and hedge funds to launch, configure, run, and scale the most important capital markets analytics and AI workloads, such as options pricing, transaction cost analysis, and back-testing, with just a few clicks. Firms already using applications that rely on kdb Insights can easily migrate them to AWS in days—instead of the months it takes when running the applications on-premises—without modifying their queries or workflows. They will also be able to continue deploying the applications and data with the added agility, scalability, high availability, and security of AWS.


