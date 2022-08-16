MONTEBELLO, Calif., 16 de agosto de 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- El reciente lanzamiento del libro Mi vida en un mundo extraño, escrito por el autor Kerlin Álvarez, y publicado por la editorial Page Publishing, nos presenta una particular historia que sigue la vida de un joven religioso, cuyos caminos se ven sumergidos en senderos desconocidos para él, y que lo llevan a una vida llena de vicios y al borde de la muerte, de lo cual es rescatado por Dios.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
La más reciente obra publicada del autor Kerlin Álvarez, Mi vida en un mundo extraño, una novela que sigue la historia de un joven religioso que es llevado por senderos desconocidos y que lo sumergen en la perdición
- By Page Publishing
-
- Updated
- Comments
Trending Now
-
Aug. 15 blotter: Topless woman refuses to dress
-
Young T & Tea plans to expand to a second restaurant in the 420 Building
-
Central Washington football ready for Lone Star Conference life
-
Crews transition out of Cow Canyon, Vantage Highway fires, new lightning-caused fires begin in Upper County
-
CWU to welcome new Chief of Staff
- Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record.