Fuimos Herederos del Infierno

Fuimos Herederos del Infierno

 By Page Publishing

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SAN DIEGO, Calif., 17 de agosto de 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- El reciente lanzamiento del libro Fuimos herederos del Infierno, escrito por el autor Juan Contreras, y publicado por la editorial Page Publishing, nos presenta un análisis de las escrituras que nos lleva a reflexionar y buscar el camino de Dios, para lograr salvar nuestras almas de su mano, mostrándonos como podemos alejarnos de los senderos peligrosos de la vida.

Tags