The LabKey ELN aims to streamline notebook authoring while improving data visibility and collaboration.

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LabKey recently launched an electronic lab notebook to meet the increasing complexity of scientific research. Electronic lab notebooks (ELN) were once viewed as little more than a note-taking or word-processing application. The LabKey ELN breaks this stereotype by providing scientists with a user-friendly ELN for documenting experiments, surfacing relevant data, detailing meaningful conclusions, and collaborating with team members. The ELN is fully integrated with two of LabKey's flagship products- Sample Manager and Biologics LIMS. This powerful addition to LabKey products allows scientists to:

