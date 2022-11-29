The 2022 MLS Cup Champions, the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) has a new innovative partnership with sports-tech innovator GENEFIT.

The 2022 MLS Cup Champions, the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) has a new innovative partnership with sports-tech innovator GENEFIT.

 By GENEFIT, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC)

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports-Tech innovator GENEFIT, announced today a new, innovative partnership with the 2022 MLS Cup Champions, the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC). LAFC has become the first professional sports organization to team up with the enterprise software company.


Tags