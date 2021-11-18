Lance R. Collins and Charles McCabe Join Society for Science Board of Trustees By Society for Science Nov 18, 2021 Nov 18, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Society for Science) By Society for Science Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Science is excited to announce that Lance R. Collins, Vice President and Executive Director of the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus and Charles McCabe, Chief Advisor for the Manifold Fund, have joined the Society's Board of Trustees."I am pleased to welcome Lance and Charles to our Board of Trustees," said Maya Ajmera, President & CEO of the Society for Science and Publisher of Science News. "Their diverse expertise and insight they bring to our organization, coupled with their deep commitment to the Society's mission, will make them invaluable additions to our Board of Trustees." Collins previously served as the Joseph Silbert Dean of Engineering at Cornell University from 2010-2020 and the S. C. Thomas Sze Director of the Sibley School of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering from 2005-2010. In 2021 he was elected to the National Academy of Engineering. Collins graduated from Princeton University and holds a M.S. and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania, all in chemical engineering.On joining the Board of Trustees, Collins said, "I plan to dedicate my time to increasing access to the Society for girls and underrepresented minority students, who historically have not participated in STEM at the levels they could if given the opportunity."Charles McCabe, Chief Advisor for the Manifold Fund, is the great-grandson of E.W. Scripps, who founded the Scripps-Howard newspaper chain, the United Press wire service and, along with William Emerson Ritter, the Society for Science (originally known as Science Service). McCabe has also served as a Systems Engineer for the American Broadcasting Company and has held various leadership roles within the Scripps Family Group."My Mom was a writer and editor for the Science News-Letter [now Science News] in the 1950s and '60s, so Science News has always been part of my environment," said McCabe. "The fresh and lively style of the magazine drew me into every article and gave me some degree of understanding of the physical world we live in. It is my honor to join the trustees in every effort to ensure centuries of future issues!"About Society for Science Society for Science is dedicated to the achievement of young scientists in independent research and to public engagement in science. Established in 1921, the Society is a nonprofit whose vision is to promote the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Through its world-class competitions, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, the Broadcom MASTERS, and its award-winning magazine, Science News and Science News for Students, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate, and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).Media Contact:Gayle Kansagorgkansagor@societyforScience.org View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lance-r-collins-and-charles-mccabe-join-society-for-science-board-of-trustees-301428611.htmlSOURCE Society for Science Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsRemains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseMajor push expected this weekend in search for missing Seattle firefighterSeattle Fire Chief found after 13 day searchDaily Record switching to all-mail deliveryNov. 15 blotter: Man standing and staringNov. 12 blotter: Abandoned farm animalsVeterans Day Parade draws community supportA 'ball magnet': Central safety prides himself being around the ballCentral Washington football will open NCAA Division II playoffs at No. 3 Northwest Missouri State Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter