Clean & Prosperous Institute announces Kenworth as winner of 1st annual David & Patricia Giuliani Clean Energy Award. (PRNewsfoto/Clean & Prosperous Washington)

Clean & Prosperous Institute announces Kenworth as winner of 1st annual David & Patricia Giuliani Clean Energy Award. (PRNewsfoto/Clean & Prosperous Washington)

 By Clean & Prosperous Washington

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


$2B of CCA Funds to Pay for Clean Energy Projects Statewide

SEATTLE, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of Earth Day, the Washington state legislature wrapped up its 2023 session Sunday night with historic investments in clean energy projects, including over $2 billion of funds from the Climate Commitment Act, passed by the Legislature exactly two years ago.  These funds will be used statewide to accelerate medium and heavy-duty vehicle decarbonization, reduce pollution in overburdened communities, enhance clean agriculture incentives and build the charging and fueling network to electrify our state's transportation system.


Tags