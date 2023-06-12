...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 55
mph expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue
Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington,
Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley
and Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Lane Health and United Care Consortium Establish Strategic Partnership to Help Unlock Healthier Futures
Through this partnership, Lane Health's benefit spending account solutions and the groundbreaking Advance¹ line of credit will be made available to United Care Consortium clients.
NORFOLK, Va., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lane Health and United Care Consortium announced today they have entered into an agreement for Lane Health to provide their innovative benefit spending account solutions to United Care Consortium clients. Through this strategic partnership, United Care Consortium clients can offer their employees Lane Health's health savings accounts (HSAs), flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and Commuter accounts, as well as the groundbreaking Advance¹ line of credit, issued by WebBank.