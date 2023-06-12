Support Local Journalism


Through this partnership, Lane Health's benefit spending account solutions and the groundbreaking Advance¹ line of credit will be made available to United Care Consortium clients.

NORFOLK, Va., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lane Health and United Care Consortium announced today they have entered into an agreement for Lane Health to provide their innovative benefit spending account solutions to United Care Consortium clients. Through this strategic partnership, United Care Consortium clients can offer their employees Lane Health's health savings accounts (HSAs), flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and Commuter accounts, as well as the groundbreaking Advance¹ line of credit, issued by WebBank.


