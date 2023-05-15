Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Laplink Software, Inc., the global leader in Windows endpoint data migration software is celebrating its 40th business anniversary this week. Industry leaders from companies including Microsoft, Intel, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and many others, along with millions of the company's customers worldwide are joining Laplink as it celebrates this important milestone and the company's continued innovation throughout the past four decades.

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laplink Software, Inc., the global leader in Windows endpoint data migration software is celebrating its 40th business anniversary this week. Industry leaders from companies including Microsoft, Intel, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and many others, along with millions of the company's customers worldwide are joining Laplink as it celebrates this important milestone and the company's continued innovation throughout the past four decades.


Tags