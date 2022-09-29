Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Laplink Software, Inc., the global leader in Windows® endpoint data migration software, today announced the newest release of their PCmover® Enterprise software with integration of the Intel® Endpoint Management Assistant (Intel® EMA) for greater control and ease when performing migrations.PCmover Enterprise now provides functionality to leverage Intel EMA to manage Intel vPro® devices providing IT administrators with more control and flexibility and enabling organizations to manage their PC deployments and operating system refreshes more efficiently, reducing labor costs.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 29, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laplink Software, Inc., the global leader in Windows® endpoint data migration software, today announced the newest release of their PCmover® Enterprise software with integration of the Intel® Endpoint Management Assistant (Intel® EMA) for greater control and ease when performing migrations. PCmover Enterprise now provides functionality to leverage Intel EMA to manage Intel vPro® devices providing IT administrators with more control and flexibility and enabling organizations to manage their PC deployments and operating system refreshes more efficiently, reducing labor costs.

Tags