BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laplink Software, Inc., the global leader in PC migration and creator of the only software of its kind recommended by Microsoft®, Intel®, and all major PC manufacturers, announced today the newest version of its PCmover transfer software is updated for the Windows® 11 operating system that Microsoft released today. PCmover's newest version also includes the ability to move local cloud directories, the capability to easily modify default folder locations with PCmover Reconfigurator technology, and Thunderbolt support using Laplink's new ultra-high-speed Thunderbolt transfer cable to provide consumer and business users with the fastest and easiest way to move to a new Windows 11 PC."Now that Windows 11 is available, and due to its new hardware requirements, millions of PC users will be upgrading their PCs. With nearly 75% of the world's PCs running Windows 10, a lot of people will need to figure out how to move documents, pictures, music, software, and settings from an older PC to a new one," said Thomas Koll, CEO of Laplink Software. "Most users don't know where all of their data lives and don't have time to waste on reinstalling applications or setting up their preferences. We've worked hard to make sure that our newest version of PCmover solves those problems and gives users the fastest and easiest way to upgrade to Windows 11. And, unlike many software companies today, our customer support is free!"Laplink's newest version of PCmover offers enhanced features specific to Windows 11 in addition to enhanced capabilities, including an option to use the latest in Thunderbolt™ technology for the fastest possible data-transfer speeds with Laplink's new ultra-high-speed Thunderbolt™ transfer cable. After installing the software on both PCs, PCmover automatically connects the two machines and starts transferring all selected user profiles, applications, files, and settings from the existing PC to a new PC, regardless of the version of Windows running on the old or on the new PC, including Windows 11. Nothing is changed on the source PC and nothing is overwritten on the destination PC.If PCmover detects multiple drives on the new PC, PCmover will also help users determine the best folder locations and destinations for data before the transfer begins. PCmover Reconfigurator™ technology allows users to easily change default Windows library folder locations such as Documents, Pictures, Music, Videos and Downloads. If users only need to change Microsoft default folder locations, PCmover Reconfigurator is also available separately from Laplink, free of charge.For customers who use OneDrive®, Dropbox®, or Google Drive®, PCmover transfers everything users select from their old PC, so there's no need to re-download local cloud directories and files to the new PC.In addition, Laplink offers complimentary 24/7 assistance from certified PC migrations experts. Laplink's Free Transfer Assistance is available by phone, email, and live chat via the company's website.Visit the Laplink website to learn more about PCmover or to download the software. Available in 17 languages, PCmover is now more accessible than ever to a larger global audience. For large organizations interested in automated PC migrations at scale, including to Windows 11, a free, fully functional copy of PCmover Enterprise can be requested at enterprise.laplink.com.PCmover Professional, Laplink's flagship migration solution, is available from Laplink.com, Amazon®, Best Buy®, Fry's®, Micro Center®, Office Depot®, Office Max®, Staples®, and other major software retailers and PC manufacturers in North America, Europe, and Japan. About Laplink Software, Inc.For nearly 40 years, Laplink has been a global leader in consumer, SMB, and enterprise PC migration software, and has earned the loyalty and trust of millions of organizations and customers worldwide. The company's PCmover software saves time and budget, reduces migration risks, and increases efficiency. Only PCmover's proprietary technology includes full selectivity that transfers data, applications, and settings from an old PC to a new one, even if the two PCs run different versions of Windows. The privately held company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.Media ContactMegan McKenzie, McKenzie Worldwide, +1 5034700197, meganm@mckenzieworldwide.comNeil Minetto, Laplink Software, 4259526022, neil.minetto@laplink.comTwitter, Facebook SOURCE Laplink Software, Inc. 