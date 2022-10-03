Support Local Journalism


Evidence Prime, a provider of semantic technology and artificial intelligence for evidence synthesis and knowledge management, today announced its Laser AI software platform had achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization.

KRAKOW, Poland, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser AI can now be integrated securely and efficiently into federal customers' workflows to accelerate their research. Evidence Prime's initial partnering agency was the National Institutes of Health.

