Retired Chief of Police Sonia Quinones

 By Lassen Peak

Female and Hispanic American Law Enforcement Leadership

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announces the appointment of Retired Chief of Police Sonia Quiñones to its advisory committee. Chief Quiñones currently serves as the President of the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE) whose mission is to serve and further the interests of women executives and those who aspire to be law enforcement leaders. In addition to her role at NAWLEE, Chief Quiñones also sits on the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Human and Civil Rights Committee which works to enhance law enforcement's role in strengthening and protecting the civil rights of all people.

