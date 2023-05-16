Support Local Journalism


Extensive 30-year policing career to assist Lassen Peak's efforts to combat knife crimes in the United Kingdom

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announces the appointment of Graham McNulty to its Advisory Committee for the United Kingdom. Throughout his 30-year career, Mr. McNulty has been an active leader in the U.K. policing community, including holding the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) Lead for Knife-Enabled Crime and Gangs. In January 2022, Mr. McNulty was awarded the Queen's Police Medal (QPM) by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.


