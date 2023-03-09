Support Local Journalism


As President and CEO of the Association of the U.S. ARMY (AUSA), General Brown brings unique military perspective

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announces the appointment of General Robert B. Brown, U.S. Army, Retired to its advisory committee.  The former 4-Star Commanding General of the U.S. ARMY Pacific served over 38 years, including commanding the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; I Corps and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; and the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning, Georgia.


