Latchel

Latchel

 By Latchel

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latchel, an award-winning property management platform modernizing maintenance operations and resident amenities, has raised $16.7 million in Series A fundraising led by F-Prime Capital with participation from RiverPark Ventures and existing investors, MetaProp, Bain Capital Ventures, 1984 Ventures, and Hack VC. As part of the round, John Lin of F-Prime Capital will join the board.

Tags