Infinit Care, a tech-driven workplace mental well-being platform, conducted the largest cross-industry well-being assessment conducted in the Philippines. Data from the survey shows that business leaders need to do better to support the mental wellbeing of their employees.

METRO MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From August to September of 2022, Infinit Care, a tech-driven workplace mental well-being platform, conducted the largest cross-industry well-being assessment conducted in the Philippines. The survey covers 2,645 full-time employees across a variety of industries, demographics, and work types, including knowledge and service workers. The assessment was based on the 5-item World Health Organization Well-Being Index (WHO-5), which is one of the most widely used measures of current mental well-being. Participants of the survey self-reported on 5 statements pertaining to their general feelings of well-being in the two weeks prior to taking the assessment. A percentage score of 100 represents the best possible well-being state, and a score below 50 is seen to be indicative of reduced well-being.


