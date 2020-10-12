Scars from the Great Recession have mostly healed, but household wealth and lending inequities are holding back Latinx home buyers - Close to half of Latinx households in the U.S. own their home, the highest share since the Great Recession of 2008. - Latinx homeownership gains have outpaced that of other groups since mid-decade lows brought on by the Great Recession. - Wealth disparity and higher rates of mortgage denials continue to be barriers for Latinx home buyers.