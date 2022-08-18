Support Local Journalism


B2B marketplace opens Paris office, bringing scalable resale opportunities to retailers while propelling circular economy growth

WASHINGTON and PARIS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LePrix, the largest wholesale marketplace for retailers to source authentic, pre-owned luxury, today announced their expansion into Europe, a move that will enable more businesses to seize opportunities in the fast-growing circular economy.

