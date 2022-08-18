B2B marketplace opens Paris office, bringing scalable resale opportunities to retailers while propelling circular economy growth
WASHINGTON and PARIS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LePrix, the largest wholesale marketplace for retailers to source authentic, pre-owned luxury, today announced their expansion into Europe, a move that will enable more businesses to seize opportunities in the fast-growing circular economy.
Based in Paris and led by President Camille de Vregille, who previously held senior positions with Louis Vuitton in South America, LePrix Europe will give retailers throughout the region a frictionless way to source pre-owned inventory and expand their resale efforts. Leveraging the marketplace's ecommerce interface, businesses can secure authentic products at scale and avoid the need to procure items piecemeal from individual suppliers. Additionally, LePrix's infrastructure services will significantly reduce burdens associated with logistics, customs, authentication, payments and more.
"The demand for pre-owned luxury goods in Europe, home to most of the world's top fashion houses, is surging. For brands and retailers, it's clear that the circular economy is a huge business opportunity and sustainability is a necessary initiative. It's the path to entering the market that, until now, has been obscured by too many barriers. With this launch, we are helping clear the way, " said de Vregille. "We look forward to offering European retailers access to the world's supply chain for pre-owned."
Founded by sisters Elise Whang and Emily Erkel, LePrix began as a marketplace platform enabling designer consignment and vintage stores to quickly launch ecommerce channels. After bringing hundreds of merchants onto the platform, the co-founders set sights on eliminating the sourcing issues that proved a larger barrier to growth. With the launch of LePrix Wholesale In 2019, they brought to life the world's first marketplace through which retailers could safely and profitably procure authentic inventory from top B2B suppliers globally.
As LePrix reinforces its commitment to its B2B offering, the company will be rolling out a beta version of ecommerce multi-channel (EMC) service. This service will give retailers sourcing from LePrix a turnkey solution for selling across multiple consumer-facing channels around the world. As part of the transition, the company's primary url, http://www.leprix.com, will now direct visitors to the wholesale platform.
"There's unlimited opportunity in the $36 billion resale ecosystem. The business challenge has been getting access to amazing supply at volume and online. That's the problem that LePrix is solving," said Elise Whang, CEO and Co-Founder. "By uniting the entire value chain in a single, secure platform, we're providing a scalable means to source authentic, pre-owned inventory to propel the virtuous cycle forward."
"Online resale is one of the fastest growing sectors in retail. So when Elise and Emily reached out to me with their vision of 'great fashion meets user-friendly sustainability and savvy, stylish connoisseurship,' I was very impressed and delighted to help and support them," said William Norwich, advisor to LePrix. "Over a relatively short period of time, they have built an enthusiastic and robust community of retailers and suppliers, and the growth trajectory of their business is phenomenal--a winning, ongoing story of retail solutions and opportunities for both sellers and buyers."
About LePrix
LePrix is the first B2B wholesale marketplace platform to offer a turnkey solution for retailers to source pre-owned luxury globally. Launched in 2019, the company is enabling businesses throughout the resale ecosystem to procure and sell authentic products more efficiently and profitably. Currently, LePrix Wholesale brings 150,000 each month, making it the largest destination to source wholesale pre-owned luxury products worldwide. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the company has an advisory board that includes industry luminaries including former Vogue editor William "Billy" Norwich, former COO of ManoMano and Zalando Christine de Wendel, and Gilt Group Founder Alexandra Wilkis Wilson. For more information, visit http://www.leprix.com.
Media Contact
Sherry Smith, LePrix, 1 917-545-6493, sherry@leprix.com
SOURCE LePrix