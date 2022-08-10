Support Local Journalism


MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LauraMac, a leading provider of technology solutions to the mortgage capital markets, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, earning them the highest achievement in platform compliance.

LauraMac builds innovative technology solutions to manage transactions in the secondary mortgage market. The LauraMac platform is a vibrant ecosystem, connecting originators, sellers, due diligence firms, and investors, as well as a singular system of record for documents, data, and communication.

