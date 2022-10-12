Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


System enables load balancing, data normalization, aggregation of loan data, and reporting across multiple diligence vendors and transactions

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LauraMac announces the launch of the Loan Acquisition System (LAS), their newest technology solution for the mortgage capital markets. The cloud-based LAS streamlines, among other things, the diligence vendor management process by connecting sellers, buyers, and Third-Party Review (TPR) firms in a technological ecosystem that enables real time communications and a seamless exchange of documents and data without the need for emails or spreadsheets.

Tags