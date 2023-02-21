Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) has named Lauren E. McGowan, one of the region's most experienced nonprofit leaders, as the new executive director of LISC Puget Sound.

McGowan will spearhead a LISC program that has invested more than $1 billion in affordable housing, small businesses, health, education, community safety and jobs throughout Washington over the last 30 years—all with an eye toward breaking down race and class barriers that keep people from reaching their full potential.


