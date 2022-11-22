...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 4 inches in the Cascades above 4500 feet and ice
accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Expect ice
accumulations between two and five hundredths of an inch in the
Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and East Slopes of the
Washington Cascades.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and
central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
Lautenbach Recycling Acquires Bellingham based Northwest Recycling
Skagit County-based Lautenbach Recycling has acquired Whatcom County-based Northwest Recycling. Lautenbach Recycling President and Founder Troy Lautenbach said, "The acquisition of this nearly 100-year old recycling company provides more opportunities for Lautenbach Recycling to increase our recycling and waste-recovery presence in Whatcom County, and enables greater efficiencies and innovation in our multi-county operations and partnerships."
BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The iron and metal recovery business founded in 1923 by Louis Parberry, Sr. grew into Northwest Recycling. The business evolved to include new steel sales and the scrap yard was moved to its current location in Old Town. During the 1950's, Louis H. Parberry Jr. took the reins from his father, further diversifying the business to include a hardware store and other retail ventures in Old Town. He was known to the locals as "Mayor Lou" and his generosity and support of the community are still felt today.
Northwest Recycling provides commercial cardboard and steel recycling along with storage container rentals in Whatcom County and until 2021, provided processing of all residential curbside recycling in Whatcom County. Lautenbach Recycling has partnered with Sanitary Service Company, Nooksack Valley Disposal and the City of Bellingham to process curbside recycling, so there will be no change for customers in how or where their recycling bins are sorted or marketed for reuse.
"Like Northwest Recycling, Lautenbach Recycling is a family-owned and operated business, and we understand and appreciate how much hard work goes into having such a long-running business in a small community," said Torrey Lautenbach, Vice President at Lautenbach Recycling.
Lautenbach Recycling also owns and operates Whatcom County Recycling Depot in Ferndale, is majority owner of Skagit Soils in Skagit County and operates the San Juan Island Transfer Station.
Lautenbach Industries is one of the region's premier employers and the largest family-owned recycling company in Washington State. Their residential and industrial services include sustainable demolition, recycling audits, self-haul recycling, and green waste solutions. Lautenbach purchased and operates the only food repackaging machine, which separates packaged food waste from the recyclable and non-recyclable packaging material to maximize the amount of food waste not going to the landfill. In addition, Lautenbach partners with many local and national businesses to support their innovative efforts to repurpose waste byproducts to maximize reuse or recycling efforts in the region.