Company to expand team and introduce new AI-powered features

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavender, provider of the leading AI-powered sales email coaching platform, today announced it has raised $13.2 million in funding which includes an $11 million Series A that closed just weeks after a $2.2 million seed round. Norwest Venture Partners led the Series A with participation from Signia Venture Partners. Signia led the seed round with participation from CapitalX and Position Ventures. Other angel and seed investors include Arash Ferdowsi (Dropbox), Alex Lieberman (Morning Brew), Troy Osinoff (JUICE), and Braydan Young (Sendoso).


