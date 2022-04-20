The engineering specialist LB Bentley Ltd has been awarded a Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade.
The award recognises the British manufacturer's three-year trajectory of continuous growth in overseas sales between 2018 and 2020, with a significant growth in international trade.
LB Bentleys' strategic growth was born out of the principles of its heritage which is to design and manufacture highly engineered, quality products for deployment in extreme environments. Over the years its commitment to innovation delivered alongside the ability to listen to industry needs and customer requirements has driven the development of the business and potential available growth. Due to the dedication of its employees, LB Bentley was able to continue to grow even when challenged with the adversity of the global pandemic.
The medium to long term strategic focus for LB Bentley is to develop the product range in other areas of the energy industry and affiliated industries, such as the subsea renewable energy markets and clean power generation. With years of expertise and a focus on research & development, LB Bentley is looking to deliver solutions to support customers' new technological developments. The ability to understand the requirements to export and operate in this global business arena will be very important for these emerging markets.
"The last few years have been extremely challenging globally with demands facing not just us but also our customers and suppliers," says Rhys Jones, Divisional President. "The LB Bentley team has risen to this challenge, with their dedication to deliver high quality products and a clear focus on customer service they have driven significant growth and success. I am proud to be part of this progressive British engineering and manufacturing company that delivers truly world-class products."
LB Bentley has 120 employees based in the UK with three employees based in strategic geographical locations. LB Bentley is part of Severn Group a family of complementary specialist, high-end engineering and manufacturing companies who are a leading global force in the Energy and Industrials market.
The Queen's Awards for Enterprise celebrate outstanding achievement by UK businesses in the categories of Innovation, International Trade and Sustainable Development. They are awarded annually by HM The Queen on the advice of the Prime Minister. He is assisted by an advisory committee that includes representatives of government, industry and commerce and trade unions. More details are available at:
Severn is the leading valve specialist for critical service and demanding applications. The group of high-end valve engineering and manufacturing companies include Severn Glocon, LB Bentley and ValvTechnologies, who represent a leading global force in the energy and industrial valve markets. Severn is the home of the world's most respected, reliable, and sought-after valve and valve engineering companies, supporting public and private organisations worldwide as they deliver the goods, infrastructure, and services we all depend on.
Part of Severn, LB Bentley, a specialist business known for its history of innovation, has for decades been established as a manufacturer of bespoke engineered products capable of deployment in the most extreme environments. LB Bentley's design and manufacture of specialist small bore subsea valves, used for chemical injection applications on XMT's and manifolds in subsea systems, have field proven success by pioneering metal-to-metal sealing technology and are known for their reliability and compact design. With its medium & high pressure filter and desiccant dryer units LB Bentley also delivers a high level of customised engineering combined with highly skilled small batch manufacture eliminating the risk of obsolescence, providing long in-life service.
