SEATTLE, Jan.12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading accounting learning and compliance management companies LCvista and Prolaera will merge, the companies announced Monday. The combined entity will draw upon its extensive experience and industry-leading solutions to offer the most effective, efficient, and responsive products to meet the professional education and compliance needs of accounting firms, both now and into the future. As part of the transaction, a strategic investment was provided by Polaris Growth Fund (PGF).


