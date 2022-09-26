Leading Amazon Services Partner Sunken Stone Rebrands as Emplicit

Leading Amazon Services Partner Sunken Stone Rebrands as Emplicit

 By Emplicit

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Results-Driven Amazon Marketing Agency Renames Itself to Better Reflect the Focus of Its eCommerce Service Offerings and Evolving Client Needs

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunken Stone, a leading Amazon-certified eCommerce maximization partner, announced today that it has relaunched as Emplicit to align with the growth and evolution of its expanded services and the needs of its future-focused clients.

Tags