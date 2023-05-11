Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


WASHINGTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (CoSAFA) introduced its "Methodology for SAF Environmental Attribute Transactions," (link) a first step in establishing publicly available, universally recognized procedures for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) accounting and auditing to support global book and claim systems. The guidance details the information and procedures necessary for individual book and claim systems to transparently and credibly transact SAF's associated environmental benefits.

Capt. Claude Hurley, Director, Environment & Flight Operations at the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), said, "The transition to Sustainable Aviation Fuels will be the greatest contributor to business aviation achieving NetZero carbon emissions by 2050. Book and claim systems are required for wider SAF uptake, especially in areas where it's not yet readily available. We applaud CoSAFA's efforts to develop this transparent, credible B&C accounting and auditing methodology." 


Tags