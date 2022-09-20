Support Local Journalism


Enrollees also receive a free copy of her eGuide, Life's Positive Tipping Points

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daphne Michaels — a leading human potential expert — is proud to announce that registration is now open for her free Breakthrough Masterclass, "Map to Marvelous," a 45-minute class that will be given on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. PST.

