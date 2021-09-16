"Leading Ladies Of… Aerospace" To Host Second Virtual Summit On Women Shaping The Future Of The Aerospace Industry By Leading Ladies Of… Sep 16, 2021 Sep 16, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Ladies Of..., a movement that focuses on women breaking the glass ceiling, will hold its second annual Leading Ladies Of… Aerospace Virtual Summit on September 23, 2021. Themed "Resurge and Fly: Fueling Our Recovery From Ground to Sky," the half-day event will feature engaging discussions from global leaders of Fortune 500 companies, suppliers and startups that will help women advance their careers in the aerospace industry."Leading Ladies Of… Aerospace seeks to give women an opportunity to develop the skills and the network needed to build a successful career," said Leading Ladies Of… founder Fiona McKay. "This event will help inspire women to accelerate the pace at which we are taking a seat at the table, securing leadership positions and ensuring our perspectives play a vital role in shaping the future of this recovering industry."With over 500 women and male allies already signed up to participate, the event seeks to provide valuable role models, tools and advice to advance careers and help participants expand their professional network. Sharon Hamilton, SAP's Head of Industry for Aerospace and Defense Services and a speaker at the event says of the Summit, "This is not just another networking opportunity. These are real discussions about the challenges and opportunities we are facing in the industry and how we can develop strategies to be ready for those opportunities. We have amazingly talented women in this industry, and this Summit harnesses the energy, talent, and enthusiasm of over 500 of our colleagues. I thought last year's Summit was exceptional, and I think this year's will be even better."Sharon will join other women and male allies from the likes of Virgin Orbit, Eviation Aircraft, MAG Aerospace, GKN, Thales, Embraer, Bank of America and Thora Capital in encouraging women to enter the and help diversify the industry.The Summit also breaks new ground by incorporating an all-female Market Outlook panel, where Mariana Perez-Mora, Vice President of Equity Research at Bank of America, will moderate a conversation between Airbus and Boeing.Attendees can also look forward to hearing from:United Airlines First Officer & Author of 'A Pair of Wings,' Carole HopsonSpirit AeroSystems Senior Director, Growth, M&A, and Strategy, Amie EmersonAirbus Brazil President, Gilberto PeraltaCollins Aerospace Head of Landing Gear Operations, Karen PuttermanBoeing's Managing Director, Product Analysis and Product Marketing, Jacki KoneskySun Country Airlines Vice President of Fleet, Fuel and Airport Affairs, Kathleen BarrettSponsorship of the Summit has tripled since last year's first annual event. Sponsors include SAP, Safran, GM Defense, Cyient, ProShop ERP, Washington State Department of Commerce, Nycote Laboratories, Spirit AeroSystems, Airbus, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Impact Washington, StandardAero and Crane Aerospace & Electronics.For more information about Leading Ladies Of… Aerospace Virtual Summit, please visit http://www.LeadingLadiesOf.com.About Fiona McKay & Leading Ladies Of… Fiona McKay is a recognized expert in courageous leadership. A highly sought-after executive coach, trainer and keynote speaker, McKay inspires and guides leaders to embrace bravery, boldness, and big change to create the workplaces and businesses they want, while making a difference for others.McKay is also the founder of the Leading Ladies Of… movement, which focuses on breaking the glass ceilings that still exist for women through connection, collaboration, and career-catalyzing skills. The movement is aimed at connecting women who want to challenge the status quo, advocate for all workplace diversity and be a role model for others. It was launched through the Leading Ladies Of… Podcast, where Leading Ladies from around the globe share their stories of endurance and courage, while providing actionable advice for the women determined to make a dent in gender imbalance.For more information on Fiona McKay, visit http://www.MckayUnlimited.comFollow Leading Ladies on LinkedInParticipate in Leading Ladies Of... Aerospace by joining ourLinkedIn GroupMedia ContactFiona McKay, McKay Unlimited, +1 (206) 379-3069, fiona@mckayunlimited.comJoanna Boatwright, Leading Ladies Of..., joanna@mckayunlimited.com SOURCE Leading Ladies Of... 