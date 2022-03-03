SEATTLE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Ladies Of... a movement that focuses on women breaking the glass ceiling, will hold its second annual Leading Ladies Of… Defense Virtual Summit on March 17th, supported by the Pacific Northwest Defense Coalition. Themed "Leading Through the Changing Landscape," the half-day event features global leaders from Fortune 500 companies, in addition to subject matter experts and active Military, that will address gender parity in defense while helping women and allies up-level their industry knowledge and advance their careers in the A&D industry.
"I am proud to once again bring together Leading Ladies Of… Defense to unite women in the defense industry and provide learning and networking opportunities for women at every stage of their career," said Leading Ladies Of… founder Fiona McKay. "Over the past year, I've spoken with women across the industry about the issues they are facing and the incredible opportunities they're seeing for growth. I'm proud to host our second annual summit to discuss these important issues."
In 2021 over 500 women and allies from more than 220 companies in ten countries signed up to participate. This years' attendees can look forward to lively discussions on industry outlooks, new technologies, leadership, talent, and allyship from the likes of Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, L3Harris Technologies, GM Defense, Boeing, Raytheon Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, Leonardo and more.
Carrie Mead, Garrison Manager of the U.S. Army's Detroit Arsenal, will deliver the keynote address, which will focus on staying true to your leadership values in times of upheaval. Several panels of industry leaders will then address a variety of industry, technology, and leadership topics such as "Tools for the Talent Crisis," which will include Christine Miska, Business Area Engineering Director of BAE Systems, a company recognized as one of America's best large employers by Forbes, among various other accolades. "Nearly 30 years of my life have been dedicated to developing products to protect our men and women in the military," said Miska. "Throughout my career, I have also been committed to mentoring a new generation of engineers, particularly those from communities underrepresented in the STEM fields, and I look forward to discussing the importance of this and a wide variety of other topics at the summit."
Attendees can also look forward to hearing from
- U.S. Army Chief of CI Initiatives and Readiness Counterintelligence CW5 Traci Goodwin
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Chief Operating Officer Amy Gowder
- L3Harris Technologies President of Mission Networks Kathy Crandall
- Rolls-Royce CTO Grazia Vittadini
- UK Ministry of Defense Assistant Chief of Staff, Rear Admiral Jim Macleod
- Raytheon Intelligence & Space President of Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Systems Barbara Borgonovi
For more information about Leading Ladies of…Defense Virtual Summit, please visit http://www.LeadingLadiesOf.com.
