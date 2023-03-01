(PRNewsfoto/Jones Soda)

Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones" or the "Company") has announced additional international expansion. The pioneering craft soda brand will bring its range of craft sodas to several European markets in partnership with American Fizz, the UK's largest distributor of American food and drink products.

SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Made with pure cane sugar, Jones Soda is a one-of-a-kind premium soda brand known for its bold, unique flavours, colours and distinctive eye-catching packaging. Each bottle proudly displays ever-changing photos submitted by Jones Soda's very own customer base, allowing customisation of their products to celebrate the culture, values, languages, and traditions in each market they are entering.


