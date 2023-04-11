LeanDNA Logo (PRNewsfoto/LeanDNA Inc)

Automated Clear to Build analytics will improve supply chain efficiency and productivity

AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top manufacturers are using LeanDNA's Inventory Optimization Command Center to proactively manage shortages and improve productivity through enhanced production readiness visibility.  LeanDNA's new Planner Workbench uses automated Clear to Build capabilities to streamline processes for more efficient workflows.


