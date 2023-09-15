...DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS SATURDAY FOR CENTRAL MOUNTAINS OF
OREGON FOLLOWED BY WIND AND RH SUNDAY FOR COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE,
SIMCOE HIGHLANDS AND PARTS OF THE LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN...
.A very dry atmosphere will be present over south central and
southeast Oregon this weekend. Increasing instability on Saturday
will threaten portions of this area with red flag conditions.
That is, extreme fire behavior may be observed.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES WA690 AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 690 Kittitas Valley and 691
Lower Columbia Basin.
* TIMING...Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s.
* IMPACTS...Critical wind and RH values will result in extreme
fire behavior.
* HAINES...As high as 5.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
