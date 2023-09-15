Support Local Journalism


LeapThought announces its platinum sponsorship of the buildingSMART International Standards Conference, reinforcing the company's commitment to fostering open standards in Building Information Modelling (BIM) and showcasing its intelligent construction management platform, FulcrumHQ, capable of integrating with diverse systems and applications to drive industry transformation.

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LeapThought, a global leader in advanced technologies for the construction industry, is proud to announce its platinum sponsorship of the upcoming buildingSMART International Standards Conference in LillestrXm, Norway, from 18-21 September 2023. This prestigious event underscores LeapThought's commitment to promoting open industry standards and data interoperability as key drivers of innovation and sustainability in construction technology.


