Learn how to open a coffee shop in Louisiana from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea! The award-winning coffee roaster, which has helped start over 300 independent coffee shops in 30 states, recently published an online coffee shop startup guide for The Pelican State.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Want to learn how to open a coffee shop in Louisiana? Get tips on starting a profitable business in The Pelican State from the coffee shop startup experts at Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.

