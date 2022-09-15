Lennar announced the grand opening of Lennar at Stonehill, the homebuilder’s first-ever community in the Inland Northwest market. Situated in the highly-desirable Liberty Lake area of Washington, the new community offers brand new single-family home des...

Lennar announced the grand opening of Lennar at Stonehill, the homebuilder’s first-ever community in the Inland Northwest market. Situated in the highly-desirable Liberty Lake area of Washington, the new community offers brand new single-family home designs at an attainable price point. The public is invited to attend the grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 By Lennar

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today the grand opening of Lennar at Stonehill, the homebuilder's first-ever community in the Inland Northwest market. Lennar at Stonehill offers brand new single-family home designs at an attainable price point all situated in the highly-desirable Liberty Lake area of Washington. Lennar has plans for future development at this location as well, to include an additional single-family neighborhood and a townhome offering. The Stonehill grand opening celebration will take place Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tags