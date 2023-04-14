Support Local Journalism


SPOKANE, Wash., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today the Grand Opening of Woodridge, a one-of-a-kind hilltop community of single-family homes in Spokane, WA. Boasting 11 stunning new floorplans, the community offers home designs that meet the needs of home shoppers at every stage of life. Many home sites incorporate sweeping views of the Spokane Valley creating a serene and tranquil setting. Interested homebuyers are invited to tour the new model home and experience the Woodridge lifestyle at a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, April 15 at 11:00 a.m. The Surge Coffee truck will be on-site serving up complimentary drinks, and local bakery Hello, Sugar will provide mini doughnut packs to enjoy as well. For more information, please visit the Woodridge community website.


