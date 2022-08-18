This weekend, Lennar plans to unveil Daybreak, a master-planned community in Orting, Washington, just south of Sunrise, Puyallup. Homes range from 1,464 to 3,183 square feet and feature generous living spaces and resort-style master suites. Pricing begi...

 By Lennar

ORTING, Wash., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, will debut its brand new Daybreak master-planned community in Orting, Washington, just south of Sunrise, Puyallup with a grand opening event on Saturday, August 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Home shoppers are invited to experience the Daybreak lifestyle and tour three stunning model homes: the Merlot and Riesling from Lennar's Classic Collection, and the Richland model from Lennar's Heritage collection. Join in the festivities, which will include complimentary Sub Zero ice cream, a summer Hot Dog Station by Café Pacific, fun giveaways and music. Following the event, regular model home hours at Daybreak are open by appointment seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

