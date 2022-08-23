Amber Taylor (Chief Digital Product Officer) and Luke Waldren (Chief Customer Officer) take up the two newly-created global roles, focused on putting the customer at the heart of all transformation and BAU (business as usual) initiatives

 By Les Mills

Twin appointment forms part of Omnifitness strategy to provide fitness experiences everywhere and through all channels to meet expectations of modern consumers

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Les Mills has doubled down on a new customer-led Omnifitness strategy by appointing two accomplished executives to drive its execution and bolster the senior leadership team.

