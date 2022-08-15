Support Local Journalism


LevelTen MarketPulse provides instant access to anonymized power purchase agreement (PPA) price data, as well as renewable energy project data and analytics from the industry's largest renewable energy platform.

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LevelTen Energy, the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure and operator of the world's largest marketplaces for energy and asset sales, today launched LevelTen MarketPulse, cloud-based software that provides instant access to real-time data and analytics based on real market activity in North America and Europe. MarketPulse enables clean energy developers, buyers, and investors to quickly analyze the market and make better-informed decisions, leveraging PPA and renewable project data from the industry's largest hub for clean energy transactions.

