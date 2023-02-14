Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Launch Completes a Comprehensive Effort to Streamline Patch Cord Line, Enhancing Performance for Growing Applications

BOTHELL, Wash., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton completed improvements to its high-quality copper patch cord portfolio, resulting in an enhanced line of Cat 6A and Cat 6 solutions. All of these cords are equipped with a new compact plug-and-boot design to provide better flexibility, durability and reduced bend radius, while delivering data rates up to 10 Gb/s. These cords will give network managers the solutions they need when addressing applications such as wireless access points, smart building devices and PoE installations.


Tags